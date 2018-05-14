POLITICS

'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 education rally, NC lawmaker says

(Credit: North Carolina General Assembly)

One North Carolina lawmaker is voicing his opinion about the education rally planned for May 16, saying the participating teachers are inconveniencing parents by not reporting to their schools that day.

Representative Mark Brody took to Facebook Friday to call out those teachers.


"The hypocrisy is that they say they are supporting the students. One less day of instruction does not help students," he wrote. "Teaching our children that it is OK to not show up for work does not set a good example."

RELATED:
Here's a list of North Carolina school districts closed for teachers rally on May 16
May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care
What to expect: May 16 teachers rally in Raleigh

He continued: "Let's call this what it is, Teacher Union thugs want to control the education process! I am speaking up because I don't want Union County schools, and for that matter all NC school systems, to turn into Chicago."

Brody represents Union and Anson counties.

Thousands of teachers are expected to be in Raleigh on the 16th for the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."

The teachers are visiting legislators to ask for better pay and working conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsteacherteacherseducationschoolrallypoliticsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
One year after Confederate statue in Durham toppled, its fate still uncertain
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
More politics
POLITICS
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News