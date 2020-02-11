New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex by repealing 'unconstitutional' code

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVD) -- In the Commonwealth that claims it's "for lovers," it is currently illegal for two consenting adults to have sex unless they are married.
However, a new bill that recently passed Virginia's House of Delegates would repeal the "crime of fornication," a misdemeanor punishable by a $250 fine.
The bill would still have to pass the State Senate in order to remove the code.
In 2005, the Virginia Supreme Court struck the law down as unconstitutional, but previous attempts to remove it from the commonwealth's code never made it out of committee.
Several states still have fornication laws on their books--including North Carolina. In the Tar Heel state, sexual relations outside of marriage could result in up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
