After months of investigations, the newly appointed North Carolina State Board of Elections is expected to present claims of irregularities related to absentee by-mail voting in certain counties in the 9th Congressional District in a hearing on Monday.
The former board of elections would not certify Republican Mark Harris' 905-vote win over Democrat Dan McCready because of those allegations.
"There must be a new election to ensure that people's voices are heard in the 9th congressional district," said Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman.
"We don't throw 283,000 valid votes in the garbage can simply because some people made technical violations," said Executive Director of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse.
"No amount of Republican wishful thinking can change what we already know...that Republican Mark Harris hired a known felon to try and steal a congressional seat," Goodwin said.
Witnesses said McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the Harris campaign, collected signed absentee ballots from voters, which is against the law. But republicans say even if that is true, the outcome of the election would stay the same and Harris is the clear winner.
"There's no way that anybody could reasonably look at the math and believe that this race and the outcome was affected," Woodhouse said.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday in front of the State Board of Elections at the North Carolina State Bar on Edenton Street. It's a public hearing.
