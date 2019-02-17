POLITICS

Republicans, Democrats react ahead of BOE evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District race

EMBED </>More Videos

Republicans, Democrats react ahead of BOE evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District race

By
State Republicans and Democrats are at odds again.

After months of investigations, the newly appointed North Carolina State Board of Elections is expected to present claims of irregularities related to absentee by-mail voting in certain counties in the 9th Congressional District in a hearing on Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The former board of elections would not certify Republican Mark Harris' 905-vote win over Democrat Dan McCready because of those allegations.

"There must be a new election to ensure that people's voices are heard in the 9th congressional district," said Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman.

"We don't throw 283,000 valid votes in the garbage can simply because some people made technical violations," said Executive Director of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse.



"No amount of Republican wishful thinking can change what we already know...that Republican Mark Harris hired a known felon to try and steal a congressional seat," Goodwin said.

Witnesses said McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the Harris campaign, collected signed absentee ballots from voters, which is against the law. But republicans say even if that is true, the outcome of the election would stay the same and Harris is the clear winner.

"There's no way that anybody could reasonably look at the math and believe that this race and the outcome was affected," Woodhouse said.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday in front of the State Board of Elections at the North Carolina State Bar on Edenton Street. It's a public hearing.

RELATED:
'So unfair:' NC residents remain without representation as 9th District fight drags on
NC 9th district: Republican candidate Mark Harris petitions for certification before big shakeup for Board of Elections
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongressional racecongresspoliticsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Charlotte finally gets its time to shine after HB2 NBA All-Star Game delay
Hundreds of Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
More politics
POLITICS
Pres. Trump defends decision to declare emergency to fund border wall
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at work
The Latest: House passes border bill, sends to Trump's desk
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Apex police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx
Man dies after shooting in Raleigh parking deck
Pastor to forgive thief who stole nearly $200K worth of equipment
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Florida inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
LeBron and D-Wade team up one final time at All-Star Game in Charlotte
Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home
Show More
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
CAFA Chinese Spring Festival GALA held at Memorial Hall at UNC
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
More News