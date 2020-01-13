Politics

Sending unwanted nude photos may soon be a crime in California

Sending unwanted nude photos to people online could soon be illegal in California.

Sen. Ling Ling Chang - whose district includes parts of Los Angeles - introduced the so-called "cyber-flashing" bill in the state Senate.

"We know from leaders in the tech space that this is a problem. The research shows it's a problem. I've heard from other women in my community, and it's even happened to me," Chang said in a written statement. "It's time to take this issue seriously. We need to send a message that this culture of online harassment is unacceptable. We need to make online experiences safe and free from harassment."

Chang said sending unsolicited explicit images online or via text would be considered a crime punishable by a fine.

Additional details of the bill are still being worked out, but it's based on a first-of-its-kind law that took effect in Texas last year. Under the Texas law, sending unwanted photos is a Class C misdemeanor, which could result in a fine up to $500.

Lawmakers could take action on the bill as soon as next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniadatingsocial appslegislationonline datinginternetsafe datingsocial mediapoliticsu.s. & worldapps
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper fired after excessive force arrest pleads guilty
Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family
Flags at half-staff after 2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed
Would-be victim shoots robber at Burger King: Police
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
The 411: It's raining carrots and sweet potatoes
Thunderstorms scattered throughout central NC
Show More
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Lightning strikes Fayetteville home, displaces family
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Snow brought to 2-year-old too ill to take winter vacation
New research shows children can burn limited amount of calories
More TOP STORIES News