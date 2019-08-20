Raleigh mayor back as city council approves more money for PNC Arena, other sports projects

"2019 has been a very hard year for me personally," McFarlane said, referring to her multiple back surgeries. "I regret that this happened, and also regret the impact it's had on the productivity, and frankly, the civility of this council."
McFarlane, 62, will soon wrap her fifth and final term as mayor after announcing she won't seek reelection.
"There is still work to be done," she asserted. "I'm fired up and ready to move forward."
Included in that work is the partnership between the City of Raleigh and Wake County related to more than $60 million in expected revenue from hotel and food taxes.
City council members on Tuesday approved the renewal of an interlocal agreement a day after the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted the same way, albeit with minor text changes.
The agreement increases the amount of available cash from tax revenue to support enhancements to PNC Arena (from $8 million to $9 million annually) as well as a commitment to increase support for new indoor sports facilities, among other projects.
PNC Arena is seeking to make $120 million in enhancements according to documents submitted to the city manager's office.
The City Council on Tuesday also approved authorizing the county manager to work with the city manager on a joint feasibility study of the proposed "Downtown South" soccer/entertainment stadium in Raleigh.
