ReOpen NC activists hold protest in Raleigh days after state entered phase 1 of reopening process

Outside the North Carolina General Assembly, protesters began gathering around 11 a.m.
A counterprotester hired an airplane to fly a banner over the protest that read, "Fewer graves if we reopen in waves."
A counterprotester hired an airplane to fly a banner over the protest that read, "Fewer graves if we reopen in waves."
The ReOpen NC movement started as a reaction to the government closing businesses at the advice of healthcare experts who said it would help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Healthcare experts, in North Carolina and across the country, say the stay-at-home efforts have succeeded in saving lives and preventing people from getting sick with the virus.
States are now starting to ease those stay-at-home restrictions. North Carolina is in phase 1 of its reopening plan.
Some retailers have been allowed to reopen, but they are having to operate at reduced capacity and follow strict safety guidelines.
More retailers--including bars and restaurants--will be able to reopen in phase 2 of North Carolina's plan, which could begin as early as May 22.
ReOpen NC activists have protested at least once every week since April 21.
Protesters in the ReOpen movement initially argued that the stay-at-home regulations were too stifling on businesses and families who need the income from those businesses.
The group is now saying the reopening process is moving too slowly.
A recent poll by ABC News/Ipsos found that the majority of Americans are resistant to reopening the country now, saying the risk to human life is more important than the economic toll of the restrictions.