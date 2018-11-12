POLITICS

'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky

A banner flew over the Triangle this weekend that read "restore Silent Sam now." (Credit: Henry Gargan)

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
A banner that read "restore Silent Sam now" flew high over the Triangle this weekend, causing some buzz.


The NC Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said it is responsible for flying the plane that towed the sign, which also included a large Army of Tennessee battle flag. The Army of Tennessee was part of the Confederate Army and the battle flag looks very similar to the flag commonly described as the Confederate Flag.

The Silent Sam confederate monument lies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Following the toppling of the Confederate statue on UNC's campus Monday evening, some of you are wondering, who is Silent Sam? Here are some facts about the statue.


The group said the "Veterans Day flyover" was meant to draw attention to their demand to put the Silent Sam Statue back on UNC's campus after it was knocked down by protestors in August.

"Those sons of the University and North Carolina, represented by Silent Sam, who fought and died in the War Between the States were the "real" Tar Heels," the group said in a news release. "They brought honor and meaning to a once derogatory nickname - a nickname from which the University profits."

The plan for what to do with the statue has been moved to December.

No revised exact date for the plan was released, but it is believed to be ready in time for the Board of Governors to consider it at its Dec. 14 meeting.
