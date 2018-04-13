Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

President Donald Trump took aim at former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning in a strongly worded tweet, calling him a "LEAKER & LIAR" and saying that he should be prosecuted for allegedly leaking "CLASSIFIED information."The comments come after details from Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," were recently revealed in addition to his comments to ABC News in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.The full interview is set to air Sunday night during primetime.