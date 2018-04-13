POLITICS

Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'

President Donald Trump took aim at former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning in a strongly worded tweet, calling him a "LEAKER & LIAR" and saying that he should be prosecuted for allegedly leaking "CLASSIFIED information."



The comments come after details from Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," were recently revealed in addition to his comments to ABC News in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The full interview is set to air Sunday night during primetime.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.
Related Topics:
politicsABC NewsFBIabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News