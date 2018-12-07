POLITICS

Trump nominates William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador

U.S. President George H. Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1991. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Trump says he will nominate William Barr, attorney general under President George HW Bush, as his next attorney general and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be US ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump describes Nauert to reporters as "very talented" and "very smart."

Nauert is to replace Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who announced in October that she would step down as ambassador at the end of this year.

Nauert is a former Fox News Channel reporter who had little foreign policy experience before becoming State Department spokeswoman. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump's foreign policy.
Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday as he departed the White House for a trip to Kansas City.
