Politics

Trump campaign rallies in North Carolina contradict White House advice for controlling COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump's recent campaign rally in North Carolina contradicted White House guidance for safety measures to take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

ABC News obtained the White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors issued on Sept. 6, 2020. The document pinpoints North Carolina as being in a "red zone" for cases and a "yellow zone" for test positivity rate.

The report's first recommendation is to "encourage aggressive public messaging campaign and use of data to encourage local ordinances to enforce social distancing and mask mandates." The third recommendation from the report is to "identify which groups are not wearing face coverings and target educational efforts to them."

CLICK HERE to read the full White House weekly COVID-19 briefing for governors

Those recommendations were seemingly in contrast with Trump's visit to Winston-Salem on Sept. 8. There, some people in the audience, while given masks and encouraged to wear them by event staff, were seen ignoring social distancing guidelines and not wearing the masks.



Trump himself played to the crowd insinuating that the COVID-19 safety guidelines were politically motivated.

"It's a shame what's going on, and I'll tell you what, on Nov. 4, every one of those states will be open. They're doing it for political reasons."



Trump went on to say, "Your state should be open. It should be open," as he encouraged voters to vote out Gov. Roy Cooper.

On CBS This Morning the day after Trump's Winston-Salem rally, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was frustrating to see Trump's rallies not following his own administration's guidelines.

"Yes, it is. And I've said that often. That situation is--we want to set an example, because we know, we know that when you do four or five typical kind of public health measures--masks, physical distance, avoiding crowds, making sure you do most things outdoors versus indoors--those are the kind of things that turn around surges and also prevent us from getting surges. So I certainly would like to see a universal wearing of masks."

Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for re-election against Cal Cunningham, was spotted wearing a mask at the Trump rally in Winston-Salem.



The Aug. 30 weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing had North Carolina as the 20th highest in the country for COVID-19 cases. The state had jumped up to 18th in the Sept. 6 briefing.

Likewise, the state increased from 24th in test positivity rate to 23rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnchealthcoronavirusvote 20202020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pinehurst to host 5 U.S. Open Championships by 2047
LATEST: Triangle-area YMCAs can reopen Wednesday
Man shot at Durham apartment complex parking lot
Walmart testing drones for deliveries in Fayetteville
Police shoot 13-year-old with autism; Mother says he was unarmed
NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Show More
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
U.S. reducing number of troops in Iraq to 3,000
Skating rinks hope surge in popularity provides boost in business
Weather: Rounds of rain today
More TOP STORIES News