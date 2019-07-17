Politics

Trump to hold 2020 campaign rally at ECU on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina for a campaign rally in a likely presidential battleground state that he won in 2016.

Trump is scheduled to address thousands inside Williams Arena at East Carolina University on Wednesday around 7 p.m. He'll arrive while still taking criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries.

Wednesday is eventful for the Trump administration in North Carolina. Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend a private fundraiser for 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville and then speak to Fort Bragg military personnel and guests before joining Trump in Greenville.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Raleigh to talk about her tax credit proposal designed to expand school-choice options. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among event participants.
