Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina

MONROE, N.C. -- Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats in Congress need to focus on passing trade agreements that help North Carolina workers, rather than extend unfounded investigations of President Donald Trump.Pence made the comments at a Union County textile plant on Wednesday during his trip to the state. The afternoon tour and speech at Parkdale Mills in Monroe fell in between two private functions.Soon after flying into Charlotte, Pence participated at a 2020 Republican National Convention kickoff event. He was scheduled later to attend a "Trump Victory" fundraising event in Greensboro.While in North Carolina, he was asked about hurricane recovery and why Republicans are lukewarm to a recent bill passed by democrats in the House that could send billions to the state and other disaster sites like Puerto Rico."We're working very diligently even as we speak and our hope there will be action in Congress this week but I want to promise we'll work very diligently with leaders of both political parties to make sure our farmers, families impacted by this storm gets the support," Pence said.