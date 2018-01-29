STATE OF THE UNION

Who won't be at Pres. Trump's State of the Union address

EMBED </>More Videos

These politicians have said they won't be at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
A growing list of Democratic lawmakers have said they will not attend President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

House Democrats Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., will not attend. Lewis and others referenced comments Trump allegedly made calling African nations "s---hole countries" and saying he preferred immigrants from countries like Norway.


Jayapal said those boycotting the event will hold their own State of Our Union address "to talk about our opposition to these racist policies that are being put out of the White House and to make sure that we put forward our own progressive vision of what our America looks like."

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., reportedly decided to skip the address even before the "s---hole countries" controversy erupted.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, joined his boycotting colleagues Sunday, saying he would not attend after Trump was critical of rapper Jay-Z's comments about the impact that Trump's alleged 's---hole' comment had on black Americans.



"His current comments about black unemployment, which remains unacceptably high, is just another sign that he doesn't get it," Meeks tweeted.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., will skip the address and send DACA recipient Aldo Solano in his place. Trump ended DACA last year and urged Congress to make the program permanent as a part of larger immigration reform.



"Trump's disastrous policies have destroyed lives and impact real people who call our country home. We can't let Aldo down," Blumenauer tweeted Sunday. Nearly two dozen of Blumenauer's colleagues who will attend have said they will bring DACA recipients as their invited guests.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., announced Friday that she would skip the address.

"I refuse to normalize President Donald Trump and his loathsome language and actions. The American people have been subjected to a year of racist, erratic, and divisive behavior from their Commander in Chief, and I refuse to accept that as the new normal," she said in a release.

While not a lawmaker, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will skip the address in favor of a previously scheduled stop on her speaking tour during the court's monthlong break, according to the Associated Press.

This is a running list that will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsproteststate of the unionPresident Donald Trumpwashington d.c.u.s. & worldboycott
STATE OF THE UNION
Triangle 'dreamers' react to Trump's immigration policy
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
Trump warns of immigration peril, touts economy in SOTU
Read the full text of Trump's State of the Union address
Trump's 2018 SOTU address is most-tweeted ever
More state of the union
POLITICS
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News