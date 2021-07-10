car crash

Jeep lands on car in Raleigh McDonald's parking lot after being struck by stolen car on Poole Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh crash ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's Saturday afternoon.

According to Raleigh police, a person driving a stolen Honda Civic crashed into the back of a black Jeep on Poole Road.

The Jeep left the roadway and came to rest on a white car in the McDonald's parking lot. The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A child in the Jeep was unharmed.

Authorities said the Honda Civic fled the scene.

Crews on the scene said no one was in the white car.

The investigation is ongoing.

