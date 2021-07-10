Jeep lands on car in Raleigh McDonald's parking lot after being struck by stolen car on Poole Road

According to Raleigh police, a person driving a stolen Honda Civic crashed into the back of a black Jeep on Poole Road.
The Jeep left the roadway and came to rest on a white car in the McDonald's parking lot. The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A child in the Jeep was unharmed.
Authorities said the Honda Civic fled the scene.
Crews on the scene said no one was in the white car.
Driver crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King after falling asleep
The investigation is ongoing.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.