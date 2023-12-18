Woman crossing Poole Road killed in hit-and-run crash, Raleigh Police say

A 63-year-old woman died when she was struck by a pickup while crossing Poole Road in Raleigh on Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening.

On Sunday, RPD identified the victim as Donna Faye Norman, 53.

Norman was not in a crosswalk when she attempted to cross the street in the 2000 block of Poole Road just before 7 p.m., police said. A white four-door pickup traveling southeast struck her and continued straight on Poole Road, leaving the scene.

Norman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

