WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Celebrity chef closing her pizza joint in downtown Raleigh

WTVD logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 12:25AM
Celebrity chef closing her pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen announced that she is closing one of her popular downtown spots, Poole'side Pies after four years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen announced that she is closing one of her popular downtown spots.

In an email to subscribers on Tuesday, the local celebrity chef announced that her wood-fired pizza joint, Poole'side Pies on McDowell Street will close Dec. 23.

Christensen wrote that it wasn't an easy decision but made "carefully and in response to the community's ever-evolving needs."

Christensen said she is already working on a new food concept to fill the space.

Poole'side Pies opened in 2019, next door to Christensen's flagship restaurant, Poole's Diner.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW