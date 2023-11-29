Celebrity chef closing her pizza joint in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen announced that she is closing one of her popular downtown spots, Poole'side Pies after four years.

In an email to subscribers on Tuesday, the local celebrity chef announced that her wood-fired pizza joint, Poole'side Pies on McDowell Street will close Dec. 23.

Christensen wrote that it wasn't an easy decision but made "carefully and in response to the community's ever-evolving needs."

Christensen said she is already working on a new food concept to fill the space.

Poole'side Pies opened in 2019, next door to Christensen's flagship restaurant, Poole's Diner.