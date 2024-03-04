Local organization heads to Raleigh to bring attention to the reality of poverty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of leaders are joining together later today to bring attention to the reality of poverty in the country.

The Poor People Campaign is meeting at our state's capital.

The nationwide movement was founded years ago by Bishop William Barber. It was inspired by the original campaign led by Dr. Martin Luther King.

The group wants lawmakers to address the needs of low-income and poor people. So, they will be delivering a list of what they call "moral public policy demands" later today.

On Saturday, organizers led a "March to the Polls" event in downtown Raleigh. It was the last day for early voting in North Carolina.

Starting at 11 a.m., the group met on the state capital grounds and walked over to Jones Street. They heard speeches in front of the General Assembly.

Monday's activities will include groups associated with the North Carolina Forward Together Moral Movement. It will call attention to issues like poverty and pushing for higher working wages.

ABC11 previously spoke with Reverend Rob Stephen, who is part of the NC organizing committee with the Poor People's Campaign.

"We need to come to Raleigh to make our voices heard and take back the moral voice from these extremists and own our power," he said. "This movement is a powerful one and about getting to those who aren't voting or who don't think their vote matters."