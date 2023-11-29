Billions in goods stolen by porch pirates, steps to protect your packages

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Holiday packages are hitting doorsteps. After the blockbuster long shopping weekend, package thefts are on the minds of many as new research shows 88% of people are worried about losing their purchases to porch pirates. New numbers just released show that 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months.

Just in the last twelve months, Security.org new data shows porch pirates stole eight billion in goods. Corie Wagner with Security.org says, "Since it's a crime of opportunity if you can bring the package inside your house as soon as it's delivered. You're taking away the risk of the package being stolen."

Besides getting your packages off your doorstep right away, make it clear your property is under surveillance with doorbells and security cameras. Other options to protect your buys this holiday season, have your online purchases shipped to your work or schedule a curbside pickup.

While you may report it to the company who sent you the package or the postal service, you also need to report it to the police. Wagner adds, "They might not be able to catch the person, but if they notice an uptick in a certain neighborhood or certain area of town in package theft, that's they might be able to dedicate more resources to patrolling that area."

Another way to protect your packages is to sign up for tracking notifications via text, that way the minute it's delivered you can get it.

The BBB offers these additional tips on receiving online deliveries: