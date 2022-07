Porsche will soon have an electric Macan giving consumers a choice when buying new cars

LOS ANGELES -- Talk about timing things well. Porsche really had a feel for the future nearly 10 years ago when it introduced the first Macan compact SUV. The original version debuted in 2013 as a 2014 model, and it's become their best seller."It gets a lot of people into the brand for the first time. We have a much younger audience for Macan, we also see a higher female ownership with Macan which is a really exciting thing for us," said Shelby Akin, a spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America.The second generation Macan continues to get tweaks in order to keep things fresh. But the fun-to-drive factor remains. Out on the road, it's easy to forget that there's a back seat and a cargo area behind you.One thing that can make a vehicle become and remain popular is by offering lots of choices. The Porsche Macan offers plenty of them, with more to come.The basic Macan, starting at just under $60,000, is no slouch with a turbocharged four cylinder engine that scoots it along with 261 horsepower.A new choice for the 2023 model year is the Macan T, with a bit more sporty flair than the base Macan, utilizing the same four cylinder engine but with an upgraded suspension and driving dynamics.Step up to the Macan S, and you get a twin-turbo V6 to the tune of 375 horsepower, and a starting price that inches toward $70,000.But the top dog in the line is the Macan GTS. Its twin-turbo V6 now makes a screaming 434 horsepower to really move it down the road, especially a twisty road. However, it's not cheap. It has a starting price of over $80,000.But it won't stop there. Get ready for a fully-electric Macan within a couple of years, following an industry trend."There will be a Macan BEV (battery electric vehicle). The Taycan's been super successful for us, and following that, electrification is just a very important strategy for Porsche," Akin confirmed.Don't worry, purists. The battery-powered one will live alongside the others indefinitely."We don't want to make people go to one thing. If you love a Macan but you still want a gas-powered vehicle you can still get it. Or if you want a battery-powered vehicle you can get that too," Akin said.Sure, upscale compact crossovers with good performance are somewhat plentiful now. But Porsche surely had a bit of a vision nearly a decade ago.