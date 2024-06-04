WATCH LIVE

1 dead after Durham shooting near Fayetteville Street, police says

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 5:45PM
1 dead after Durham shooting near Fayetteville Street, police says
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Durham Monday night.

Durham Police Department said before 10 p.m., officers were called to Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances of this incident.

