1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An officer-involved shooting in Wilson resulted in the death of a citizen Sunday morning, Wilson Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Belmont Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, who responded to the scene, are leading the investigation. The Wilson Police Department's Internal Affairs Division is also investigating the incident.

The two Wilson police officers involved were not injured. They were placed on administrative duty until the investigation is completed.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.