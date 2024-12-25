20-year-old Fayetteville man shot and killed; no arrests made

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Gardenwood Court.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, FPD identified him as Malakai Woods, 20, of Fayetteville.

Police said the shooting was not random and that Woods and the suspect knew each other.

The shooting remains under active investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact Detective J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.