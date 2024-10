North Carolina State Board of Elections to give update on elections in west NC

It's still unclear where people in impacted areas will be able to vote.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Board of Elections is expected to provide an update Monday on the impact of Hurricane Helene on elections in western North Carolina.

With elections just a month away, the State Board of Election reported a dozen county offices remain closed. Officials are not aware of any damage to voting equipment or of printed ballots that have been lost.

The update is expected in the afternoon.