North Carolina plays role as a key political battleground ahead of state GOP Convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a busy weekend in North Carolina politics, as both major parties turn their focus to November.

The Biden campaign is expanding well beyond its headquarters in Raleigh, adding new locations across the state.

While Republicans are hoping some high-level NC connections in the Trump campaign can keep the state red.

At the NCGOP Convention in Greensboro this weekend, former President Donald Trump is touting his ties to the Tar Heel state with son Eric and NC-born daughter-in-law Lara Trump on stage, calling into the room of supporters.

North Carolina is a must-win state as Republicans play defense to try to hold the state for Trump a third time in November and flip the governor's mansion with Mark Robinson.

The two-day NCGOP convention also getting national attention in the Veepstakes. Two potential Trump running mates are taking the stage Saturday -- Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

It's also a chance for newly-minted GOP chair Jason Simmons to make the case to North Carolinians, including unaffiliated voters.

"We are making sure they understand the binary choice between the Biden policies, which have been so destructive, the economy and inflation that is just out of control," said Simmons.

Meanwhile, Democrats see opportunity. DNC Chair Jamie Harrison was in North Carolina on Friday and said he believes the state is a prime target for Biden to flip in a rematch after just narrowly losing the state in 2020.

"Will it be someone who preaches nothing but bigotry and hatred and division from the White House for four years or will it be a man who wakes up every single day thinking about how he can make America for all the American people?" Harrison told a crowd.

Democrats are hoping to expand from their base in urban areas such as the Triangle and Charlotte into more rural areas, opening a new office Friday in Smithfield.

They believe a blue North Carolina could be a sleeper.

"When they start calling all of those races on election night, I want them to say, 'Oh, my God, what's going on in North Carolina?'" Harrison said.

The NCGOP Convention in Greensboro continues on Saturday. Trump is also expected in Charlotte on Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600.