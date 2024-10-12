JD Vance to stop in Wilmington a day before NC early voting starts

It was standing room only in the Koury Convention Center ballroom where hundreds of supporters were excited to speak directly with Sen. JD Vance.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice Presidential nominee and Senator JD Vance is stopping in North Carolina next week.

According to Trump-Vance campaign, he will deliver remarks at a rally on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The rally will be held at Wilmington Aero Center on Flightline Road.

Door open at 3:30 p.m.

Vance was just in North Carolina Thursday at a town hall event in Greensboro. Joined by former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, he talked the economy, illegal immigration and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

In the town hall format, Vance shared what he believed should've happened during the Hurricane Helene aftermath.

"Western North Carolina is underwater," Vance said. "What should have happened is that the president and the vice president should have sent the 82nd Airborne to western North Carolina that day."

Next week's rally is one day before early voting starts in the Tar Heel state. Election Day is a little over three weeks away.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina this weekend. Her campaign said she is stopping in Raleigh before heading to Greenville for a rally.

