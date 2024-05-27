Abby Lampe, NC State alum, lands 2nd cheese roll trophy

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Don't call it a comeback. NC State alum Abby Lampe is once-again a cheese rolling champion.

Lampe was 2024's women's division winner of the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling competition held near Gloucester in England. She also won it in 2022.

"You just have to roll," she said. "There's a little bit of pain, but it's just going to be temporary."

In this year's race no one was even close to Lampe as she tumbled over the finish line.

Lampe got her degree in industrial systems engineering at NC State.

Will next year bring another piece of dairy for the trophy case?

We will have to wait and cheese.