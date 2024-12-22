24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Annual Oakwood 24 draws hundreds of runners to Raleigh

Sunday, December 22, 2024 3:25AM
Hundreds of people hit the pavement on Saturday to support those in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people hit the pavement on Saturday to support those in need.

Runners were at the historic Oakwood Cemetery as part of the 7th annual Oakwood 24 Run benefiting Healing Transitions, an organization that provides life-saving recovery, shelter, and peer-support services to those battling substance use challenges.

Runners were given the choice to participate in a six-hour, 12-hour, or 24-hour running challenge.

Organizers said they hope to meet the goal of $250,000.

To learn more about the run click here.

