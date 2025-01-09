Arrest made in fatal shooting of man in Raleigh parking deck

Raleigh police said the incident happened in the parking deck located at 117 S. Wilmington Street.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 117 S. Wilmington Street.

The victim, identified as Damien Devon Smith, 45, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Solomon Elijah Campbell, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, RPD said Wednesday.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.