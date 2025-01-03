Mother of man charged with setting Harnett County woman on fire also arrested

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said she was charged with accessory after the fact.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- The mother of the man charged with setting a woman on fire in Harnett County is in custody, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, investigators arrested Jami Raiziah Griffin, 23, who is accused of setting Ashanti Downey, 20, on fire. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault on female/domestic violence.

The sheriff's office said Griffin's mother, Latonya Renee Murchison, 44 of Sanford, was arrested on New Year's Eve. HCSO said she was charged with accessory after the fact.

The incident happened Dec.16. The Harnett County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a staff member at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford about a burn victim. Downey, who was taken to the emergency room, suffered from burns on the right side of her body.

Downey was reportedly walking in the area of NC 27 West and Barbecue Church Road when three people doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire with a cigarette.

She remains in a burn center where her condition was listed as critical.

On Monday, Griffin made his first appearance and was given a $1 million bond. The judge issued an order that he could not have any contact with Downey or her family.

Murchison received a $500,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to make a court appearance Jan. 14.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Detective Ronald Beasley at (910) 893-0151 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.

Featured video is a previous report.