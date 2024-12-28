Bond set at $1 million for man charged with setting woman on fire in North Carolina

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- A man was arrested on Friday in connection with woman set on fire in Harnett County.

The investigation started on Dec. 16, when the Harnett County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford about a burn victim. Investigators found 20-year-old Ashanti Downey who was taken to the emergency room suffering from burns on the right side of her body.

On Friday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Jami Raiziah Griffin. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on female/domestic violence.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Griffin made his first appearance and was given a $1 million dollar bond. The judge issued an order that he cannot have any contact with Downey or her family.

Downey remains in a burn center where and her condition is listed as critical.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Detective Ronald Beasley at (910) 893-0151 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.