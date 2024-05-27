After daughter's death by suicide, NC mom on a mission to prevent more: 'Never get an answer why.'

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Not a day goes by that Missy Wright doesn't think about her daughter Asia Bobbitt. It's been seven years since she died by suicide.

"You don't never get an answer," said Missy Wright. "Why?"

Death by suicide rates are increasing in the country, which makes it one of the leading causes of death in this country. For Wright, it hasn't gotten any easier.

"Some days you want to keep living because there are other children, but some days I feel guilty for living," she said.

Her daughter, Asia, died by suicide in 2015. She was a freshman at Bennett College and was struggling mentally. Wright admits she missed the signs.

According to the CDC, there is 1 death every 11 minutes. In 2021, more than 48,000 people died by suicide. Data shows many people struggle with their mental health. A medical survey from 2021 found there were 5.8 million visits to emergency departments with mental disorders and similar health issues as the primary diagnosis.

This comes as Raleigh native and professional golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide over the weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with those who knew and loved him Sunday.

Suicide is a public health problem and has a far-reaching impact which causes emotional, physical and economic hardship on loved ones.

This year marks seven years Wright has held a suicide prevention event in honor of her daughter.

"So many people around here watched him grow up. It's like your own kid," said one man about Murray.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or other mental health crises please call or text the three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

