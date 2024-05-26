Authorities look for 2 men after high-speed chase ending in a crash in Lillington

Speeds nearly reached 100 mph before the Jeep driver crashed in a Food Lion parking lot in Lillington.

Speeds nearly reached 100 mph before the Jeep driver crashed in a Food Lion parking lot in Lillington.

Speeds nearly reached 100 mph before the Jeep driver crashed in a Food Lion parking lot in Lillington.

Speeds nearly reached 100 mph before the Jeep driver crashed in a Food Lion parking lot in Lillington.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are looking for two men who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in Lillington.

Just before 1:15 a.m., NCSHP Trooper Middlebrooks said he saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on Highway 421 with only one headlight. This is near Central Carolina Community College.

Middlebrooks attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Jeep. The Jeep driver sped away and entered the town of Lillington where the speed reduced from 55 mph to 35.

Authorities said a pursuit took place involving additional units from the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, NCSHP troopers, and Lillington police.

Speeds nearly reached 100 mph before the driver crashed in a Food Lion parking lot, where the Jeep flipped onto its roof. The driver and passenger then ran away on foot.

A woman also came out of the vehicle and was quickly detained. She was evaluated by EMS and released, according to authorities.

Troopers then found a handgun and rifle inside the Jeep.

The two men have not yet been found as of 3:30 a.m.