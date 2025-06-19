Businesses excited as 'RTP 3.0' moves forward

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK. N.C. (WTVD) -- There's new progress being made in the bold reimagining of Research Triangle Park. As RTP's first mixed-use development, Hub RTP, continues to be built out, leadership at the Research Triangle Foundation is also making progress on what's being called RTP 3.0.

This week, Wake County Commissioners approved a rezoning that will allow RTP 3.0 to move forward. The project includes recent efforts to offer new dining and retail options and promote livability in RTP, but it also provides corporations that already have a footprint in the park with a chance to expand their presence. Scott Levitan, President and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation, says it's the growth that's needed to meet a changing landscape.

"We are changing, we are evolving, we are becoming something enhanced, so please give us a look," he said.

It's needed here. And I think now that the people are continuing to move in this direction, it's going to be it's going to be a great success, man, for everybody.

- Jake Wood, owner of Lawrence Barbecue

Levitan called Hub RTP a "beta test" for their new live, work, and play vision, and said he's confident that the RTP 3.0 model -- one that includes greater corporate density and better connectivity throughout the park -- will be successful.

"We've had a tremendous success in Boxyard. And I know in my heart and my gut that with the team that we have, we're going to have the same success in the Horseshoe Project and throughout Hub," he said.

RTP 3.0 seeks to use the park's land better by rezoning corporate properties to allow for more development -- and potentially corporate expansion from companies that already have a footprint here. The Research Triangle Foundation would need rezoning approval from both Wake and Durham counties -- where RTP sits -- for the park's properties to be reimagined. Wake County provided approval on Monday.

"Some of them are saying, we really like our campus, this is the way we do business, but RTP 3.0 will allow them to densify their campuses," Levitan said.

For business owners at places like Boxyard RTP, it's yet another shot of growth for an area that's already seeing rapid development.

"For me, growing up, there was like nothing out here. There was no reason to go to RTP unless you worked out here," said Jake Wood, owner of Lawrence Barbecue. "But now that's changed. It's going to somewhat bridge the gap between Raleigh and Durham and give folks who live in between somewhere exciting to go to."

Wood opened Lawrence Barbecue four years ago and has seen his clientele grow as RTP has. Now, he's seeing an even brighter future for RTP residents -- one fueled by more than the lunch and post-work crowd.

"It's needed here," he said. "And I think now that the people are continuing to move in this direction, it's going to be it's going to be a great success, man, for everybody."

With approval from Wake County Commissioners now in hand, Levitan said the focus will turn to Durham County, where most of RTP sits. He said Durham County has been highly supportive of the RTP 3.0 model, and he's hopeful they can get approval by the end of this year.