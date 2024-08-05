Cumberland County detectives seek public's help with unsolved double homicide one year later

Cumberland County deputies responded to a call about an overdose and found two people dead from gunshots.

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help with an unsolved double homicide in Cumberland County.

One year ago, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Sambo Jackson Road for an overdose 911 call.

Brian Carter Vann, 48, and Jennifer Vann, 48, were both found dead with gunshot wounds. Photo | Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

They found Brian Carter Vann, 48, and Jennifer Vann, 48, both dead with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating and want to speak with anyone who has information about the case

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.

