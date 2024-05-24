California man accused of communicating threats to Wake County Sheriff's Office, Jewish NC residents

A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina

A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina, the US Department of Justice said.

A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina, the US Department of Justice said. A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina

A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina, the US Department of Justice said. A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina

A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina, the US Department of Justice said. A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Huntington Beach, California, man was arrested Friday on federal charges related to sending threats to people and agencies in North Carolina, the US Department of Justice said.

Kevin Dunlow, 62, was charged in a complaint unsealed Friday in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of North Carolina following his arrest in California.

"Hate-fueled, violent threats endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "This defendant is accused of making explicit and detailed threats, ranging from making a bomb threat against the Wake County Sheriff's Office to threatening an elected official, to telling a Rabbi, 'I am coming to the Temple to kill all the Jews and the children.' The Justice Department will prosecute anyone who makes illegal threats motivated by antisemitism or bias of any kind."

According to the affidavit, Dunlow made numerous threats, including against an elected official, members of law enforcement, and several synagogues in North Carolina while living in California. According to the documents, Dunlow allegedly stated on or about May 7 that "Jews didn't deserve to live. Jews didn't deserve to be on this earth. I'm going to kill the Jews. I'm coming to the Temple to kill all the Jews and the children."

ALSO SEE | Wake County Sheriff's Office searching for man who ran from deputies

He is also accused of making what turned out to be a false bomb threat to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

"We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting law enforcement, elected officials, or average citizens," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "The complaint alleges the defendant made violent threats against people of faith, cops, and public servants. These cases will always receive our highest attention."

Dunlow was charged with illegally using any form of communication to send a threat to harm or kidnap another person intentionally, and he was charged with illegally knowingly making false reports about bombs.

He faces five years in prison, on each charge, if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case.