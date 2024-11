Car drives into northern Raleigh children's store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Customers visiting a children's store in north Raleigh will notice some changes to the building.

A car drove through a used children's clothing store.

According to the owners of the Once Upon A Child location on Triangle Plantation Drive a car drove through the children's clothing store near I-540 and Capital Boulevard.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

