Players from NC State's 1983 championship team suing NCAA for NIL earnings

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of players from NC State's 1983 college basketball championship team is suing the NCAA for NIL earnings.

The lawsuit claims the NCAA used images and videos of the "Cardiac Pack" to advertise the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, among other commercial uses, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer.

The team was not allowed to earn any money during the 1983 season due to NCAA rules. That all changed when the Supreme Court rules against the NCAA in an antitrust case in 2021. That 9-0 ruling pushed college athletics to where it is today with athletes being able to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

The NC State team won the 1983 national championship after winning the ACC tournament and then the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Houston in the championship game.

Plaintiffs in the case are Thurl Bailey, Alvin Battle, Walt Densmore, Tommy DiNardo, Terry Gannon, George McClain, Cozell McQueen, Walter Proctor, Harold Thompson and Mike Warren.

Sidney Lowe, Ernie Meyers and Dereck Whittenburg were not listed as plaintiffs in the case.

The NCAA has not responded to the lawsuit.