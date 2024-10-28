Cary to break ground on first mixed-income housing, to be completed by 2026

On SE Maynard Road, there will be 126 new unit rentals.

CARY, N.C (WTVD) -- Cary Town Council will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday for the first mixed-income housing development on town-owned land.

On SE Maynard Road, there will be 126 new unit rentals, with 64 of them specifically for low and moderate-income households. It will also have environmentally sustainable features, such as solar and green stormwater infrastructure.

A new greenway and public road will be built too.

On SE Maynard Road, there will be 126 new unit rentals, with 64 of them specifically for low and moderate-income households. Photo | Town of Cary

Cary is expected to welcome new residents in 2026.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the celebration will include words from United States Congresswoman Deborah Ross, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and Laurel Street Executive Director Lee Cochran.

This was made possible by the Cary Housing Plan adopted by the council in 2021, as well as federal and county funding.