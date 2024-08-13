CDC study shows nearly half of American households are not storing guns securely

Durham DA says that free gun locks provided by the city help keep stolen firearms off the streets.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A new study revealed people are not doing enough when it comes to keeping their guns secure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report revealed nearly half of American households don't store guns securely. Many leave guns loaded with ammunition in homes where teens and kids live.

This can make it easy to accidentally find and fire a fun that can have grave consequences.

Firearms are the leading cause nationwide for people aged 0 to 19 years old, with the CDC reporting over 4,700 pediatric gun-related deaths in 2021. Most of those deaths are unintentional.

There are many ways to securely store guns. Common storage options include cable locks, lock boxes and gun safes.

The Durham County District Attorney reminds the public that free gun locks provided by the city don't just prevent death and injury in homes, they can keep stolen firearms off the streets.

No matter what kind of storage device you use, guns should always be kept unloaded with ammunition stored separately.

For more information, contact your local law enforcement.