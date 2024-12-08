UNC, Duke, NC State to compete in college football bowl games; How to watch

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's bowling season and for college football fans it's also the most wonderful time of the year.

NC State, Duke, and North Carolina universities have all accepted invitations to compete in the 2024-25 college football bowl games.

College bowl games, dates, times, and location for Triangle ACC teams

UNC vs UConn in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The University of North Carolina (UNC) football team will go helmet to helmet against the UConn Huskies in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The game is the fourth game between the Tar Heels and the Huskies and first since 2009. This is the Tar Heel's sixth consecutive appearance in a bowl game and their' 39th college bowl game appearance in program history.

The teams will meet in Fenway Park which is the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Game time: 11: 00 a.m.

Where to watch: ESPN

Wolfpack vs ECU in the Go Bowling Military Bowl

NC State Football will play against East Carolina (ECU) on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Go Bowling Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The matchup will be NC State's 36th bowl qualification and its 35th bowl game played. It is the second time the Wolfpack has played in Navy's home stadium since 2002. The stadium is located in Annapolis, Maryland.

Game time: 5:45 p.m. EST

Where to What: ESPN

January Game

Duke vs Ole Miss in Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Duke University will meet Ole Miss in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The match-up is in the EverBank Stadium the home field for the Jaguars. The stadium is located in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game will be the first between the Blue Devils and the Rebels. This is Duke's first appearance in the Gator Bowl.

Game time: 7:30 p.m. (EST)

Where to watch: ESPN

