Governor Josh Stein to tour flood damage in Chapel Hill after Tropical Storm Chantal

This comes after the governor's declaration of a state of emergency for 13 NC counties.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein will be in Chapel Hill to tour flood damage the day after declaring a state of emergency for 13 counties to help storm victims get back on their feet after Tropical Storm Chantal.

That includes Wake, Chatham, Durham, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person and Alamance counties.

According to the governor, the state of emergency will help get the support the state needs and to seek out potential funding to help communities rebuild.

Governor Stein will get a closer look at the damage Eastgate that was one of the hardest hit areas.

Business owners filled multiple dumpsters with dry wall that was ripped down and floors pulled up because of the damage.

The damage estimate at Eastgate sits at about $17 million.

"I've been pulling everything in and out, seeing what can be saved. And it's just like I've been doing so much physical work where anything mental is just hasn't even factored in. I'm sure as soon as I'm done pulling everything out and salvaging what I can, I'll start the secondary process where I'll be looking into resources," said Christopher Arnet whose business was damaged.

Governor Stein will also tour Camelot Village that was another hard-hit area.

That's where families were rescued from the rising water that flooded their homes and destroyed their cars.

The damage there exceeds $3 million.

People in Chapel Hill hope that the declaration by the governor means more funding for business owners and families to get the services they need to rebuild and recover

