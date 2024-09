GoTriangle CEO and president Charles Lattuca resigns; no word on why yet

The board of trustees will take up the resignation next week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The CEO and president of GoTriangle has stepped down.

ABC11 was told Charles Lattuca submitted his resignation, and the board of trustees will take up the resignation next week.

There is no word on why yet. We are working on learning more.