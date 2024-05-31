Charlotte police give update on shooting that killed 4 law enforcement officers

WATCH LIVE

Friday, May 31, 2024 11:04PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Charlotte Police Department will hold a briefing with an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of four law enforcement officers last month.

In April, law enforcement officials were shot and killed as they attempted to serve two warrants in Charlotte. Four other officers were injured during the incident.

The four law enforcement officers who were killed were later identified as Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr., 48; North Carolina Department of Adult Correction veterans Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott; and CMPD officer Joshua Eyer.

The briefing will begin at 7:30 p.m.

