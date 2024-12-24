Christmas Eve services get underway across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For so many families across the Triangle, one holiday tradition is attending a church service on Christmas Eve.

At Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary, there are five different services for families to come together and celebrate. All of which senior pastor Daniel Pugh said makes for "a beautiful ambiance."

"What I love about the Christmas time is that you see people being genuine and being who their best self in some ways," Pugh said. "I think it's just the energy of joy is probably the most exciting thing that happens here."

Theo Gooch is coming back from his first semester at NC State to spend Christmas with his family, who have been attending the church for nearly two decades.

"I think especially this time of year is very welcoming," Gooch said. "We get to see a lot of people that maybe we don't get to see every Sunday at church, and it's just a great atmosphere."

The church has grown in numbers, according to Pugh who said it remains open to all.

"No matter how much things there that are out there make us worried, we can love those around us," Pugh said. "There's always love and hugs ... and treating each other well and with integrity and joy."

The last service at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary will be held at 10:30 p.m. with candle lighting.

The church is also offering a 10 a.m. traditional service on Christmas Day.

