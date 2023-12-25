'We are very thankful': Thousands of people attend Christmas Eve Mass in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An estimated 2,500 people attended a standing-room-only afternoon Mass Sunday afternoon, the first of several services at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh leading up to Christmas.

"It's wonderful that people want to come together and pray because really everybody craves that sense of community. We really do. We're actually wired for that. And so it's great having that and even more amplified this year, building on the goodness of last year," said Monsignor David Brockman, who led the 4 p.m. Mass.

There were additional services at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

"You get to see a great cross-section of the church. It's really something that we enjoy now here in Raleigh, and every day of the year. But we see it with even more concentration than normal, which is there are people here in our city and our state literally from all over the world. And what's so amazing about that is that God has spoken to all of these people," Brockman explained.

Jose Juarez and a team of ushers helped direct parking throughout the afternoon, as cars flowed in and out of Centennial Parkway and Western Boulevard.

"We are very thankful and grateful," Juarez said.

While some parishioners opted to wear masks, the service itself has returned to pre-pandemic protocols, which Juarez appreciates.

"It's very important. Very amazing, because now you can be with all the brothers," said Juarez.

Upstairs, Harry Taylor leads the Spiritual Choir.

"We add a bit of African-American flavor to the service, to the Catholic Mass. We integrate spirituals, African-American Christmas spirituals, African-American traditional music, and traditional music to the choir, to the church," Taylor said.

Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral offers services in both English and Spanish, as Taylor emphasized the importance of inclusivity, especially during the holidays.

"No matter what our religion or denomination, we serve one God. And every culture brings its flavor to that servant of God," said Taylor.

The church will hold a midnight mass, a 10 a.m (in English), and a noon (in Spanish) mass on Christmas Day.