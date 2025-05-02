Wake County man accused of beating mother to death awaits jury decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jury deliberations will resume Friday in the murder trial of 31-year-old Christopher McCullough, accused of beating his mother to death.

Closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense were presented Thursday morning, with jurors beginning their deliberations in the afternoon.

Christopher, adopted by the family at three months old, is accused of attacking his parents at their Raleigh home on August 6, 2023. Raleigh police reported that both his mother, Mary, and his father were hospitalized following the assault.

The defense stated that Christopher admits to hitting his father but denies intentionally killing his 75-year-old mother. They said he was seeking gas money while under the influence of drugs and had been awake for seven days straight.

Christopher took the stand Thursday, insisting he did not punch or beat his mom that day.

Assistant DA Melanie Shekita told the court, "She could hardly sustain without walking around that oxygen that's around her neck. It was a life-threatening blow to the head to cause a deep brain injury."

Christopher was originally charged with assault, but it was later changed to murder. He was also charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, assault, and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

ABC11 will provide updates as deliberations continue.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.