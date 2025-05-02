Raleigh officers attempt to serve warrant, man refuses to come out prompting standoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) says they're in a standoff situation with a man who is refusing to come out of the house.

The situation developed after RPD says officers went to serve a warrant at the home on All Points View Way around just before 10 a.m.

The arrest warrant is for Jeffrey David Lynch. He currently has warrants on multiple charges.

There is a detour in place around the home and neighbors near the house have been taken to safety.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.