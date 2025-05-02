24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh officers attempt to serve warrant, man refuses to come out prompting standoff

WTVD logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 3:49PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) says they're in a standoff situation with a man who is refusing to come out of the house.

The situation developed after RPD says officers went to serve a warrant at the home on All Points View Way around just before 10 a.m.

The arrest warrant is for Jeffrey David Lynch. He currently has warrants on multiple charges.

There is a detour in place around the home and neighbors near the house have been taken to safety.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

Download the ABC11 App to get Breaking News and Weather Alerts

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW