Police search for man who robbed Wells Fargo in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A manhunt is underway in Clayton after a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank.

It happened Friday around 5 p.m. at the location on Executive Drive.

According to authorities, a man walked into the bank, threatened to shoot the employees and demanded money from each teller. He was inside the bank for less than four minutes before walking out with undisclosed amount of cash.

There were six employees and two customers inside the bank at the time of the incident.

Clayton Police Department began a large search for the suspect in the surrounding areas.

He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel type shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes or boots, a navy baseball hat, gray neck gaiter covering the bottom of his face and a latex glove on his left hand. He was also carrying a small black tablet with a Bluetooth type earpiece in his right ear.

If you have information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or the Crime Tip line at 919-553-1555.