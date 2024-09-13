Code red lockdown at Garner Magnet High School

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner Magnet High School went on code red lockdown shortly before noon Friday.

The school said law enforcement is responding to a potential threat near the school.

ABC11 has a crew on the way to the school and is working to learn more details.

Lockdowns and emergencies at schools in central North Carolina have been the norm this week.

On Friday, Orange County Schools increased security to due threats on social media. No credible threat was found.

A different social media threat to 40 different schools in the state caused law enforcement to scramble to investigate. Cary Elementary School was locked down in this investigation. Ultimately, those threats turned out to be unfounded.

A pepper spray incident at Smithfield-Selma High School injured multiple students. Then, the next day a report of a gun on campus forced a precautionary lockdown; no gun was ever located.

On Wednesday, a student at Holton Career and Resource Center was charged with bringing a firearm onto campus.

On Monday at Sanderson High School student brought "a potential firearm" on the bus and showed it off to fellow students.