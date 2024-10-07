Luke Combs, Eric Church join other North Carolina artists for Hurricane Helene fundraiser concert

"When someone is hurting, we want to help out," Seth Gross, the owner of Bull City Burger and Brewery, said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina artists will headline a concert in Charlotte to raise money to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The Category 4 storm that first struck Florida's Gulf Coast on September 26 has dumped trillions of gallons of water across several states, leaving a catastrophic trail of destruction that spans hundreds of miles inland. More than 200 people have died in what is now the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina, according to statistics from the National Hurricane Center.

Some of the worst destruction from Helene actually happened in the North Carolina mountains. More than half of the 200 deaths occurred in the Tar Heel state. Flooding in western North Carolina wiped out roads, homes, businesses and more.

Volunteers and relief organizations alike have flocked to the area to help those in need. People across the state and country have also already opened their wallets and donated funds to help the recovery.

ABC11 partnered with American Red Cross for a fundraiser starting on Oct. 3 which has already raised more than $148,000.

Now, some of the biggest names in entertainment are lending their talents to a push to collect even more help for Helene victims.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor and Billy Strings are headlining a concert in Charlotte on Oct. 26 all to support relief efforts in the Carolinas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 for the concert, which will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. In addition to money raised from ticket sales, the event will also have an auction and raffle for various items that will support the cause.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church to distribute to organizations of their choosing. Combs plans to distribute the funds to Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, and possibly more. Church's portion will all go to his Chief Cares organization.